Happy 80th Birthday!: Mary VanDorn Adams

Mary VanDorn Adams was born in Morrow County Ohio in 1940. She moved to New York City and then served a mission in New Zealand from 1967-1968. She returned to Salt Lake City and married Larry L. Adams. They are the parents of five children, Thomas, Jennifer, Daniel, Gregory and Douglas. Grandparents of seven; TJ, Darrell, Emily, Justin, Lauren, Lexi and Connor. They will have a family dinner with their family after the pandemic is over.
Catholic Community Services loaded items from its food bank into people's cars on Friday, April 3, 2020. Because of COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, the food bank has not been using volunteers and people are staying in their vehicles to pick up their food.
