Happy 90th Birthday! : Carma Kirby

Carma was born April 8, 1930 in Ogden, Utah. She attended Weber High School, and then went to work at Shupe Williams Candy Company in Ogden. She married Rex B. Kirby on November 22, 1950 in the Salt Lake Temple and they lived in Logan, Utah while Rex completed his Bachelors Degree. They settled in Taylor, Utah and have lived there for 65 years. Rex and Carma raised six children in a Gospel-centered home, with a love of nature developed from their many trailer camping trips with family and friends. In 1995 Rex and Carma served a proselyting mission to Colorado Denver North Mission, where they made lifelong friends. Rex and Carma were snowbirds in Yuma, Arizona, for over 25 years and they fell in love with the beauties of the desert, green fields of vegetables, animals and birds. They loved being "on the road again" and spent much of their retirement traveling. In 2013 they traveled to Samoa and Fiji for two weeks with family. Carma was delighted to see the place that Rex loved so dearly and to share the love of this wonderful people with him. Carma writes poetry prolifically, and loves family history. She enjoys needle work, sports, especially the Utah Jazz. Carma has 6 children, 16 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren who love her dearly.
What a month March has been for all of us. At the beginning of the month, our kids were in school, we were playing and watching sports, we were gathering for dinner at restaurants and we were looking forward to the last couple of months of spring skiing. Then everything changed and our lives…
