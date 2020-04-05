Happy 90th Birthday!: Darma Neeley Cosper

Darma Neeley Cosper will celebrate her 90th birthday on April 5, of this year. She was born to Milton Mecham Neeley and Eva Bessie Greene Neeley in Riverdale, Idaho. She was one of nine children, that grew up in a farm setting, working crops and livestock.
She married Jimmy Doyle Cosper Sr. on November 29, 1947, in Evanston, Wyoming. Their vows were later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple. Together they raised six children, Jimmy Doyle II, Randy Lynn, Milton Craig, Barbara Ann, Don Franklin, and Jennette. She lost Jimmy Sr. on December 25, 2015, after 68 wonderful years of marriage.
In her many years as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she had held many church callings. She has enjoyed teaching , singing, and going to the Temple. She served a mission call with Jimmy. She is a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.
She followed in her mother's footsteps, who owned and operated the Neeley Rest Home. She has always worked as a caregiver. She retired in 1990, after 38 years as a caregiver for the elderly.
Her hobbies and interests include making pillows, blankets and quilts for special occasions in the lives of her 23 grand children, and 72 great- grand children.
A special party has been planned by her children, that will be postponed until summer due to the social distancing we are now keeping.