Happy 90th Birthday!: Adelia Talamante Martinez

Born August 25, 1929 - and still going strong!
She spent her day celebrating and sharing life's wonderful moments together with family and friends. The Matriarch of four generations...Mother of 13, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Great-Great-Great-Grandmother...over the span of 90 years, she has seen the world change and continues to watch her family grow.
A very special Thank you to all who joined us to celebrate her 90th birthday! You made it that much more special and "Your presence was the best presents!!"