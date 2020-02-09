Happy 100th Birthday!: Alice Norris Bryan Brimhall

Alice Norris Bryan Brimhall will celebrate her 100th Birthday this coming Tuesday. She was born on February 11, 1920, to Frank Lazell Norris and Ada Diantha Thompson in Cedar City, Utah.
She married Morris Lyle Bryan on March 31, 1938, in the Manti Temple. He passed away in 1963. She married Richard Kay Brimhall on April 24. 1965. Alice is the mother of three children, three stepchildren and numerous grandchildren.
Alice is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in Primary and the Scouting program.
Throughout Alice's life, she has enjoyed dancing, hiking, crocheting, flower arranging, and many other outdoor activities. She has always been an excellent cook and has enjoyed entertaining friends and family.
Alice has always been hard-working having jobs at ZCMI in Ogden and Wasatch Floral for many years. She also helped with the upkeep of their many rental units. She continues to this day keeping her home tidy.
Alice is loved by many friends and family. There will be a 100th birthday celebration held in her honor on February 15, 2020, at her LDS church. From 3-5 p.m. 205 East Elberta Drive North Ogden. Friends and Family are invited to attend.