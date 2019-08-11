Happy 80th Birthday!: Annette Cooper Nielsen

Annette was born at home on August 16, 1939, to Colin and Amy Cooper. She spent hours on their Wellsville, Utah farm learning the value of work by tromping hay and thinning sugar beets alongside her siblings; LaWana, Colene, Gary, and Peggy.
She graduated in 1957 from South Cache High in Hyrum, and attended Utah State University. Before serving in the New England Mission, she worked at The Bluebird. Later, she was a secretary at Thiokol and enjoyed church service as a youth leader and dance director. She had a beautiful soprano voice and sang solos often. Annette's love of dancing and her beautiful voice attracted Howard D. Nielsen and led to their marriage on June 28, 1963, in the Logan Temple. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Washington DC, where she was employed by the Department of Agriculture with responsibilities for the nation's food stamp program. For most of their 56 years together, Annette and Howard have lived in Pleasant View, but from 1993-95, they lived in Ankara, Turkey and traveled extensively in Turkey, Egypt, Belgium, Holland, and Germany.
Annette frequently serves others in her family and neighborhood, is a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and has been a teacher and president of the Primary, Relief Society and Young Women's organizations. She and Howard were also Officiators in the Ogden Temple.
They have five children and one son-in-law: Howard Cooper (deceased); Caprus & Klaus (Landesbergen, Germany); Carol (Logan); Callette (Hayward, CA); and Burke (Pleasant View). They've been blessed with four grandchildren: Melissa and Jayson (Germany); Katherine and Madeleine (who live with them in Pleasant View).
To know 'Grandma Nette' is to love her. She is unselfish, patient, low-maintenance, and compassionate. Her life is a blessing to her family and friends. A birthday celebration was recently held at the Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay, CA.