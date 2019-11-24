Happy 90th Birthday: Arnold L Jenkins

Arnold recently celebrated his 90th birthday, he was born on November 7, 1929, in Newton Utah and grew up there, on the family farm.
On December 5, 2019, Arnold and his wife, Joyce will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.
Together they have five children, one daughter and four sons.
Arnold worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 46 years, he also worked additional side jobs from time to time. After retiring Arnold and Joyce enjoyed traveling in their motor home, spending time in Alaska, fishing in Washington and spending winters in Arizona. Arnold made lasting friendships everywhere he traveled, lived or worked. They moved to Riverdale City 1962, where they still reside.