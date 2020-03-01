Happy 90th Birthday!: Barbara Bowman

Barbara Bowman was born March 9, 1930 to Arthello and Nellie Clark. She met Vern Bowman and they were married for 63 years before his passing in November 2012.
Barbara loved to cook, quilt, do ceramics and spend time in Southern Utah and Arizona during the winter.
She has four children Jolene (Greg) Mike (Colleen), Craig (Sandy) Pat (Kim). eight grandchildren, and numerous great- grandchildren.
An open house will be March 7, 2020, from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Monte Vista Ward 3845 So. 2000 W Roy Utah.