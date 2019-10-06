Happy 80th Birthday!: Barbara Jean Davis

Happy 80th Birthday!: Barbara Jean Davis

 Contributed

We will be celebrating Barbara Jean Davis turning 80 yrs. old Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Riverdale Community Center @ 4360 Parker Dr. Riverdale, Utah 84405.

Please come join us for an Open House from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!