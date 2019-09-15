Happy 90th Birthday!: Barbara Jones (Anderson) Christensen

Barbara Christensen of North Ogden, Utah celebrated her 90th birthday with a family dinner at the Ruby River Steak House on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
She was born on September 14, 1929, in Ogden, Utah, to Elizabeth Maycock Jones and Xury L. Jones. Barbara grew up in Pleasant View, Utah. She graduated from Weber High School in 1947, and attended Weber College. She began her career with the Federal Government at the Army Depot in Ogden, Utah. In the course of her career, Barbara lived in Washington, Idaho and Utah, retiring from the Internal Revenue Service in Ogden, Utah in 1990, with forty years of service.
Barbara is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She has served in numerous and varied callings at different times in her life with music being her specialty. As a talented pianist, Barbara has served in that capacity as a volunteer at the McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah for many years.
Her interests include keeping a beautiful yard and flower beds, daily walks with good friends, decorating her home according to the season, spending time with her children and grandchildren and supporting their many interests and milestones. She also enjoys exploring her family's history. Her special holiday is Christmas which she makes festive and memorable every year for her entire family.
Barbara's children are Nancy (Kent) Galbraith of Syracuse, and Curt Anderson of Pleasant View. She has six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.