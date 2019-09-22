Happy 85th Birthday! : Bartley Lynn Richardson

September 13, 1934
Lynn celebrated his birthday with family at Maddox. Extended family and friends visited after at his daughter and son-in-law's home in Willard Utah.
Son of Bart and Fern Richardson he is the oldest of four boys. He was raised in Smithfield Utah.
He enjoys reminiscing and sharing life adventures of working on the family dairy farm and of the mischief he would get into as a young man. Lynn and his wife Sandy made their home together in Ogden Utah for the past 55 years. Their family of three: Bart, Denny, and Kaylynn (Raleigh), have grown to six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great- grandson.
Lynn served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He retired from the U.S Govt. but continued to work until he and Sandy decided to become "Snow Birds" going to Arizona in the winters for many years. His favorite past times are watching his great-grandchildren play, listening to books on tape, and listening to his wind chimes. We love you and hope your 85th was a great one!!!