Happy 90th Birthday!: Betty Hampton

The children of Betty Jeane Bronson Hampton wish to announce her 90th birthday. The family celebrated with an open house held in her honor on Saturday July 27th, 2019.
She was born in Salt Lake City on July 28, 1929, to Arch and Hyacinth Nielsen Bronson. She is the 3rd of 5 children. She was raised in Monticello and Ogden, UT.
Betty lost her mother at the tender age of 12. She then began taking care of the home and has been a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother ever since.
She married Lewis Dean Hampton on November 25, 1950. Together they raised four children, Carol (Mike) Smith, Glee (Tim) Foltz, Scott (Pam) Hampton and Fay (Guy) Warr.
She is revered by many and known as Gram Betty to most. She has 16 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren. She loves to read, sew and enjoys watching tennis. Her family feels blessed to have her humble example and unconditional love. Happy Birthday Mom!! We love you.