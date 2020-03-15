Happy 80th Birthday!: Betty Jean Spaulding

Mom was born March 14, 1940 in Logan, Utah to Wilford and Mattie Pearce Stauffer. She married Mack Spaulding on September 18, 1959 in the Logan Temple. They have 5 children: Kenny (Milena) Spaulding, Becky Spaulding, Rita (Steve) Foote, Randy (Kristin) Spaulding, Tonya (Rod) Stout, 17 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She enjoys traveling, volunteering at Mckay-Dee Hospital, and working in her yard. Her family will celebrate her birthday with a lunch at Maddox Restaurant and a vacation in July.
Happy Birthday Mom! We love you!!