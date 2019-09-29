Happy 80th Birthday!: Bill D. Peterson

Bill D. Peterson was born September 23, 1939, in Salina, Utah and graduated from North Sevier High School in 1957. He attended Utah State University, Southern Utah State College, and Weber State College, earning a degree in elementary education. He taught 6th grade for 35 years at Hooper Elementary and retired in 1999.
He married Gwendlyn Fredricksen in 1960 in the Manti Temple, and they enjoyed 57 years together before she passed away in 2017. Their children and their spouses are Jackie (Stan) Thurgood of Hooper; Kristie (George) Leafty of Emigrant, MT; and Brandon (Jamie) Peterson of Hooper. They have 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Bill enjoys riding his four-wheeler, keeping a well-kept lawn, going out to breakfast every Friday, and spending time with his family. He celebrated his 80th birthday with an open house at his home.