Happy 90th Birthday!: Blaine Lavar Weir

Blaine Lavar Weir celebrated his 90th Birthday with his family.
He was born January 4, 1930, the fifth of seven children, to Thomas and Gladys Bosworth Weir. He grew up in Utah, and the Star Mine in Wyoming, graduating from Ogden High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He worked in the family business, Weir Motor Supply since 1949, becoming the owner in 1980, retiring in 1999.
An active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he was active in scouting, and because of his service, he received the Award of Merit. He served in the Bishopric and taught many of the youth in his ward how to waterski.
He married Betty Jo Rutherford, August 12, 1950, in Ogden. Their vows were later solemnized in the Logan Temple.
Their Children are Karen (deceased) and Mike Hoellien, Nancy Weir, Steven and Leslie Weir, Sheri and Richard Peterson, and Kelly and Marci Weir. They have 14 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Through the years he enjoyed snowmobiling, water skiing, and camping in his trailer. He is an avid Weber State, and Utah Jazz fan. In 2019, they moved to the Pheasant View assisted living center in Layton.