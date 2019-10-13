Happy 100th Birthday!: Boyd McKelvie Christensen

Boyd McKelvie Christensen of Layton, will reach a much-desired goal of becoming a centurion, by celebrating his 100th birthday on October 20, 2019. Family and friends may attend an Open House at his home at 2788 East 2700 North, Layton, Utah, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Boyd was born in Bear River City, Utah on October 20, 1919, to Ida Braegger and Nels Ephraim Christensen.
He married Wanda May Helm of Murray, Utah, on October 19, 1942, in Montesano, Washington. Their vows were solemnized in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint Salt Lake City Temple on December 3, 1953. Wanda passed away on April 7, 2015, just prior to her 94th birthday. They celebrated 73 years of marriage.
Their children are blessed to have parents of the "Greatest Generation". They were taught hard work, respect, endurance and honor.
Boyd became a veteran, by serving his country honorably in the U.S. Coast Guard as a motor machinist during World War II. He retired from Hill Air Force Base as an aircraft production line supervisor in 1975 after 32 years of service.
As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he and Wanda served in the Church Extraction Program for about 20 years. They were also involved in temple work and served on a stake Sealing team. He was a faithful Home Teacher all of his life.
He enjoys watching TV sports events, especially because he played baseball, and tennis as a young man. He also enjoys watching NASCAR Races, working on his computer, and family visits.
Boyd was blessed with special musical talents. He played a French horn in his youth. He played the harmonica as a young father, and had a nice singing voice. He had the rare experience of singing in a special Priesthood Choir in the Tabernacle at Temple Square. He was chosen as a soloist in the Hymn, "I Need Thee Every Hour".
His children and their spouses are the late Barry Christensen; Jill and the late Robert Storey; Pamela and the late Lennis Glismann; the late Laurie Miller, (Gary). He has 10 grandchildren and 19 great- grandchildren. Boyd has one brother and three sisters, all of whom are deceased.