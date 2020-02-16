Happy 80th Birthday!: Boyd Wilcox

Boyd Wilcox celebrated his 80th birthday at a luncheon on Saturday Feb. 15, 2020, with his family. Boyd was born on Feb. 9, 1940, in Heyburn, ID. He was raised in Clearfield and graduated from Davis High and Weber College. He married Marie Medell in the Logan Temple 56 years ago.
He is proud of his posterity which include Bryan (Darlene). Bryce (Lori Jo), Nancy (Kelly) Taylor, Roger (Anna) and 16 grandchildren.
Boyd worked in law enforcement, including the Los Angeles Police Department and Roy City. He is the author of "If the Truth be Known," "Manhunt for the Truth," and "The Hook." He restored a 1970 AMX which has won many awards.
He enjoys fishing, camping, watching sunsets, woodworking, gardening and ^fixing things. He has built several radio control airplanes.
He has served in many callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but his favorite calling was that of a missionary with the LDS 12 Step Addiction Recovery Program where he and Marie worked with inmates in the Weber County Jail.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAD! WE LOVE YOU!