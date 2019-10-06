Happy 90th Birthday!: Carma Mary Olsen Maughan Parker

Our Mother, Carma Mary Olsen Maughan Parker, was born on September 30, 1929, in Wellsville, Utah to Cliff and Mabel Green Olsen. Except for a few years in Southern California, she spent her entire childhood growing up in Wellsville. She has two sisters, Velda Lee Beckert and Rosalie Butler. She graduated from South Cache High School.
She married our Dad, Lowell C. Maughan in 1948, in the Logan L.D.S. Temple. For 10 years, she owned and operated a store in Wellsville named "Carma's Confectionery". Everyone in town came to the store and gathered with friends. After 10 years, she closed the store and went to work at the Defense Depot Ogden. Our father passed away in 1973, from MS.
She moved to Brigham City for a short time, then to Ogden. She met Douglas Parker at the Depot. They became good friends and married in 1978. They had 23 wonderful years together. They traveled to visit family, and loved to golf and go camping. Doug passed away in 2001.
Carma was always very active. She stays busy gardening, loves her crossword puzzles and volunteering at the Ogden Temple. She is an avid Utah Jazz Fan!
She has three children Ronald Maughan (deceased), Gayla (John) Pengelly and Carol Larsen and four stepchildren that she loves very much. Scott Parker, John Parker, Vicki Berger and Jeff Parker (deceased). She also has grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she loves to be with more than anyone else!
She was honored with a surprise party of over 40 of her closest family and friends on Sept 28, 2019, at the Timbermine Steakhouse. Everyone had a wonderful time!