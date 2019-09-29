Happy 90th Birthday!: Charlann Rice Mead

Charlann Rice Mead celebrated her 90th birthday with a family luncheon held in her honor. She was born on October 4, 1929, in Plain City, Utah. She married Maurice W. Mead on September 3, 1948, in Ogden. They enjoyed 55 years of marriage before his passing in 2003.
Mom enjoys reading and putting together jigsaw puzzles. She has assembled, glued and had framed over 18 puzzles, ranging from 500-1000 pieces. Most of her puzzles reflect her love for the Savior. She continues her legacy of making quilts for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She has lovingly tied over 100 quilts.
Maurice and Charlann were blessed with seven children: Jeff (Janet) Mead; Greg (Karen) Mead; Gary (Lorraine) Mead; Lance (Lorraine) Mead; and Leisa (Bob) Bodily. Twins, Deborah and Kerry Mead passed away shortly after birth. From these five children they have welcomed 31 grandchildren and 67 great-grandchildren.
Our family is blessed every day by this wonderful woman we call Mother, Grandma and Grandma Great.