Happy 89th Birthday!: Charlotte Marie Brumley

Charlotte Marie Brumley turned 89 years young this year. She grew up in California but settled down in Mountain Green, Utah with the love of her life Everett "Bud" Brumley. (Deceased) Because of his job in the military, they traveled the world together. Some of their most visited spots were Mesquite and Wendover. Their love must've been the lucky charm because they won big a few times! They were married for 60 years before being widowed in 2017.
They had three awesome children together! Wendell Loran (Allison), Lawrence, and Leeann Marie. (Deceased) (Patrick)
She worked for Key Bank for 30 years before retiring so she could enjoy the many things she likes to do such as, poker, golf, cribbage, reading, and cooking. She spent so much time with all of her kids, 8 grandkids and 20 great-grandkids, taking us to Park City, Utah every year. This is where we all learned from the Queen how to play and bluff in poker. Some other activities we enjoyed together were, swimming, playing frisbee golf, alpine slide and all of her delicious cooking! Not only is she an amazing cook, but an awesome mother, grandmother, wife, sister, friend, and person!
We love you so much Charlotte, you are the heart and soul of this family! Happy Birthday!