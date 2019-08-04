Happy 75th Birthday!: Cheryl K. Humphreys

Cheryl K. Humphreys celebrated her 75th birthday this past week. She was born August 1, 1944, in Pleasant View to Norma and Reinhart Kowallis. As a war baby, she didn't meet her daddy until she was a toddler. She remembers when he came home from World War II, he put her right upon his shoulders, and her viewpoint instantly turned into a blissful landscape of possibility. Together they explored the hillside below Ben Lomond Peak - that love for adventure has never changed. Cheryl inspires a deep love of the out of doors in her own children, taking them (still!) to explore both the green pine-covered mountains and the winding slot canyons in the deserts of our beautiful state.
Cheryl has influenced many in her 75 years. From being a mother to six (brilliant!) children: Jeannie, Amy, Todd, Tami, Justin, and Darin; to a devoted wife to her husband Lynn (married 49 years!); to her 17 grandchildren; to her wonderful son and daughter-in-laws; and beyond, to her drama students at Highland Middle School, neighbors, ward members, and anyone on the mountain trails.
Cheryl has a profound testimony of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and looks for every opportunity to share it with her children and grandchildren. She is an amazing collector of ancestor stories and has compiled illustrated books every year on a different ancestor line. She is an extraordinary author and her posterity cherish their heritage because of her efforts. Her influence and example form a bedrock of faith for her children and grandchildren--one that will persist for generations into the future.
Happy Birthday to an amazing lady.