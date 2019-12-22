Happy 90th Birthday!: Chuck McKinley

Aged to Perfection!
Charles I. McKinley was born in Farmington, Kansas on December 22, 1929. He spent his childhood on a small family farm in Kansas moving to Ogden, Utah in his early teens.
He joined the Marine Corps at 17 and served for 20 years. He is a Veteran if the Korean War. He was a professional photographer and a published author. He enjoyed woodworking and designed and built furniture and other items.
He will be celebrated by a family dinner at his home in Clearfield.
We love you!
???
Your Family