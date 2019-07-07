Happy 85th Birthday!: David Kent Smith

David celebrated his 85th birthday with his family. He was born on July 7, 1934, in Kingsville, Texas, a son of Rupert Allen Smith and Rady Elizabeth Jones.
He graduated from Antelope Valley High School, Lancaster, California, attended Antelope Valley College, Weber State and Utah State University.
He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, and during that time he met and married Phyllis Darlene Painter in Bakersfield, California, December 16, 1953. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Los Angeles LDS Temple. He continued to serve with the Department of Defense, Defense Logistics Agency for 36 years, retiring in 1989.
He served for more than 30 years in Scouting and is a recipient of the Silver Beaver Award. He was a member of the Trapper Trails Council Executive Board, for eleven years.
Phyllis passed away on December 4, 2006, and he married Roselene Lettie Rice on July 7, 2007. He is a High Priest in the North Ogden 5th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he also along with his wife served as a Service Missionary for Temple Square Events in Salt Lake City, and served as a Church Service Missionary assigned to the Manor Branch.
He has two daughters, Jeanice, Brigham City, UT and Susan K., Ogden, UT. His son Wesley Kent Smith passed away April 21, 2012. He also has six grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.