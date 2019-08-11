Happy 90th Birthday!: DeVear T. Spiers

DeVear was born August 17th, 1929, to Basil Spiers and Ila Thorton. He spent his childhood in the Wilson Lane area. DeVear currently resides in Pleasant View with his wife Ardell.
He served his country in the Korean War where he made the rank of Sergeant, while on active duty. He worked for many years as a salesman for Ogden Dress Meat and various other meat companies. He retired from Cereal Food Processors on 30TH St. in Ogden. DeVear is a wonderful father, grandfather and husband. He has five children eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The family of DeVear Spiers would like to invite all of those who know him to come and celebrate his 90th birthday with an open house at the home of Brent and Naomi Letcher 805 W 7325 S Willard, Utah. On his birthday August 17, from 1-4 p.m.
No gifts please.