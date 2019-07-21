Happy 90th Birthday!: Dolores B. Tippetts

Dolores B. Tippetts will celebrate her 90th birthday on July 27, 2019. Friends and family may attend an Open House hosted by her family from 1:00 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Marriott-Slaterville City Offices, 1570 W. 400 N.
Dolores was born July 27, 1929, in Riverdale, the seventh of 11 children, to Walter Edward and Lillian Rose Jespersen Bingham.
After graduating from Weber High School in 1947, she attended Weber State College on a music scholarship. While working at Ensign Drug she met her future husband, Jack C. Tippetts, when he stopped in for a soda and they were both immediately smitten. They were married on June 30, 1948, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Jack passed away July 29, 2002.
Active in her church, she has held many positions over the years. She worked at Bright Day Health Store for 15 years. She enjoys working in her yard, cooking delicious meals from scratch, and especially spending time with her family.
Her children and their spouses are: Vicki and Jimmy Smout (Scottsdale, AZ), Alison and Glenn Driggs (Mesa, AZ), Claudia and Ben Farr (Slaterville), Jack and Stacy Tippetts (Clearfield), Jennifer Aldana (Idaho Falls), Cara Warren (Slaterville), and Erin and Shawn Taylor (Hooper).
She has been blessed with 41 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.