Happy 80th Birthday!: Duane and Linda Boothe

Duane and Linda Boothe celebrated their 80th birthdays and their 60th wedding anniversary with their family at a picnic dinner.
Duane was born to H. Lamont and Twila Boothe on October 6, 1939, in Brigham City. He went to Mound Fort Elementary and Junior High School and graduated from Ben Lomond High and Seminary. He has held many church positions; including serving in two Bishoprics, Stake High Councilman, and Stake Young Mens President. He worked as an adult Scouter for 43 years receiving his Silver Beaver Award. He worked for The Real Estate Co. in home construction, K-Mart, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, The Old Post Office Bldg., and currently at Lowe's in Clinton.
Linda was born to Frank and Martha Prawitt in the old Dee Hospital in Ogden on July 8, 1939. She went to Mound Fort Elementary and Junior High and graduated from Ben Lomond High School and Seminary. She graduated from Weber State College in Cosmetology, she worked at Bon Marche Beauty Salon, and for Roy High School lunch program for 23 years.
Duane and Linda were high school sweethearts and were married September 4, 1959, in the Salt Lake Temple. Their children are: Jann (Rich) Simpson, Jill (Brian) Sater, Randy (Kari), Cory (JoJo), Ken (Joy), and Tim (Rikki), they have 22 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, one deceased, and one on the way, nine step-grandchildren and eight step-great-grandchildren.