Happy 90th Birthday!: Dudley Gibbs

Dudley D. Gibbs of Ogden recently celebrated his 90th Birthday with family and friends. Celebrations were held on January 4, 2020, and January 5th.
He was born on January 5, 1930, in Boone County Missouri, the fourth child of Robert M. Gibbs and Alice Clinkinbeard Nichols.
He grew up in Columbia, Missouri graduating from Hickman High School in 1948. Shortly thereafter he joined the United States Air Force, serving his country during the Korean Conflict.
He was a master glazier and worked for several glass companies in the Ogden area with most of his career being at Moyes Glass.
In 1963 he met and married Norma Mae Peterson, and together they raised their family. Norma passed away in 2001. Their children include: Evan and Iva Beckstead of St. George; Lana and Dennis Taylor of Pleasant View; Larry Simpson (deceased); Pamela and Jimmy Latamondeer of Ogden; Vicky and Stephen Empey of Vail, AZ; Rebecca Cottam of Ogden; Brent and Debbie (deceased) Cottam of Ogden; Malinda and Larry Houtz of North Ogden; Tanna Maestas and Jim Ash of Ogden and Lora and Bryan Fowers of Ogden. He has 51 grandchildren, 72 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren that still receive a birthday card from him every year.
He enjoyed traveling with Norma throughout the United States and especially enjoyed their time camping on the Grey's River in Wyoming, where they made many lifelong friends. He is also a loyal fan of the Kansas City Chiefs - GO CHIEFS!