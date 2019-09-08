Happy 85th Birthday!: Eleanor Jepsen Kirkbride

Eleanor Jepsen Kirkbride celebrated her 85th birthday, at a family gathering, in her honor, on August 17, 2019. She was born September 5, 1934, in Mink Creek, Idaho, to Harley Andrew and Lima Rasmussen Jepsen. She was raised on a farm during the depression, learning the value of hard work. Eleanor excelled in academic pursuits. Music has always been her passion throughout life. A gifted vocalist, pianist, organist, and music educator, her talents have blessed and enriched the lives of many.
Eleanor married her high school sweetheart, Ronald M. Kirkbride (deceased). They enjoyed a happy marriage of 67 years. She is the mother of Kimberly (Mark) Hadley and R. Jeffrey Kirkbride (deceased). The joys of her life include five grandchildren Melissa Borelli, Randon Kirkbride, RaNae Hadley-Dickey, Elizabeth Hadley Bailey, and Sarah Batista; also nine great-grandchildren. Her life has been dedicated to her family and many dear friends.
Eleanor has served two missions, served as a temple worker for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Saint George, and currently enjoys playing the organ in the Ogden Temple. She continues to enjoy gardening and has made many beautiful hand-embroidered quilts.
A blessing to many, we wish her a very happy 85th year. We love you, Mom.