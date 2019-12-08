Happy 100th Birthday! : Elma Forbes Thurgood

Elma Forbes Thurgood is celebrating her 100th birthday. She was born December 9, 1919, to Phillip and Ellen Forbes. She was raised in Clearfield, where she learned to work on the family farm. She graduated from Davis High School and later married Grant Thurgood in the Salt Lake Temple in 1943. Elma has held numerous callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She especially loved serving in the Relief Society presidency.
Elma and her husband Grant served several missions; her favorite being at the Martin Harris Farm in New York. They also worked as Ordinance workers in the Ogden Temple.
They have five children: Richard (Jeany), John (Charolette), Alan (Barbara), Mary (Rick) Christensen , and Jeri (Jerry) Waite. Elma has 17 grandchildren, 44 1/2 great-grandchildren and soon will have one great-great-grandchild.
The family celebrated her 100th year with a party in John's backyard in August while the weather was warm.