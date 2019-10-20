Happy 90th Birthday!: Ethel R Summers

Ethel R Summers of Collinston, Utah will celebrate her 90th birthday on October 22, 2019. She was born in Blue Creek, Utah in 1929, with happy memories of her farm life there.
She married E. Odell Summers 71 years ago in the Salt Lake Temple. The family consists of three sons and three daughters, James (Debbie) Summers, Mary (Lee) Monroe, Trudy (David) Thompson, Kelly Summers, Todd (NanciLee) Summers, and Lisa (Brad) Burbank. Plus 105 other family members.
90 happy years are the reward of being part of a united family, having lots of love, prayers, church callings, frosted cakes, tributes, a few vacations and lots of hard work.
Family members will help her celebrate her 90th birthday with good food and happy memories.
Happy Birthday Mom, we all love you!!