HAPPY 80TH BIRTHDAY! : Eva Green Jensen

Eva (Green) Jensen will be celebrating her 80th birthday December 22, 2019.
Eva grew up in Huntington, Utah, and attended school there through to her graduation at North Emery High School.
She was the third of five children, and has three brothers and one sister. She was married to Marlin Jensen in 1957, and traveled over much of the western United States for the next 15 years with the Air Force.
They settled down in Clearfield, Utah in 1972, and have lived there ever since. They have six children, twenty-five grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.
Eva has been very active in her church throughout her life, and has served in many callings over the years. She is currently serving in the Ogden temple with her husband, Marlin. She also enjoys spending time with her family and friends and supporting them in their various activities.