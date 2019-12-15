Happy 99th Birthday!: Fern Jensen Butler

Fern Butler of Washington Terrace, Utah is celebrating her 99th year birthday on December 17, 2019.
She was born on a farm in Mapleton, Utah, as the ninth child to Joseph and Harriet Jensen.
She had a wonderful childhood with many happy memories. She Married Keith l. Butler and they had seven children, Dennis (Georgian), Diane (David), Larry (LaNae), Susan, Roger (Melanie), Kathy and Mike (Kristen).
She has many grandchildren, great grand children and great-great granchildren and many still communicate with her.
She is a great letter writer and many regularly keep in touch with her. She has a great memory and makes us laugh with her cute personality.
She loves sports and participated in track and softball in earlier years. Traveling with her husband and the Good Sams Group was always a highlight.
She was a snowbird in St. George for almost 30 years. Fern is loved by all who meet her the staff at Peach tree says how "Cute" she is.
Mom we love you wish you more happy and healthy times.