Happy 80th Birthday!: Gail Gorder

The Family of Gail Gorder would like to invite all of those who know him to come and celebrate his 80th Birthday with an Open House Friday August 2, 2019, from 2-7 p.m. at the Milton Park in Morgan, UT. 1165 N. Morgan Valley Dr.
Gail grew up on a farm in Morgan and graduated from Morgan High in 1958. He worked for JC Bangerters as a truck driver for 34 years and then worked for Rees's Hauling Rock for several more years. This year he finally fully retired to do hunny do's around the house.
Gail is a wonderful spouse, and father to five kids, 15 grandkids and nine great-grandkids. He enjoys camping, riding around in his razor and keeping busy going to his grandkids events.