Happy 80th Birthday!: Gloria Clark Johnson

Gloria was born the oldest of five children to Harold and LaVere Clark in Cedar City, Utah. She graduated from Weber High School and went to work for St. Benedict's hospital. She also worked for Acme Paint, Hinckley Auto, Superior beauty, Roy High School and finally retiring from Hill Air Force Base in 1994.
Gloria married her eternal companion and love of her life, Ray Johnson, June 1960 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Their marriage was blessed by their five children, Michele, Michael (deceased), Kimberly, Bret and Blake. They have nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Family and friends celebrated at an open house in her honor.