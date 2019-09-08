Happy 90th Birthday!: Grace South Carter

Grace South Carter of South Ogden, will celebrate her 90th birthday at a family gathering on September 8, 2019.
She was born on September 7, 1929, in Trenton, Cache County, Utah to Raymond E. South and Mabel Brough South.
She married Richard L. Carter on May 18, 1951, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Salt Lake Temple. She graduated from Weber High School in 1947, and was employed at Hill Air Force Base as a Personnel Staffing Specialist. She retired January 1988, after 32 years of service. She served in many stake and ward organizations throughout the years; stake Relief Society presidency, ward Relief Society president, Primary president and teacher in various ward organizations. She served as an ordinance worker in the Ogden Temple for 14 years.
Her interests include reading, handiwork, learning the computer and genealogy. She enjoys spending time with her family and has enjoyed many vacations with her husband and family at their time share condos.
Her children and their spouses are Gary and Karen Carter, Kayla and Jeff Robinson, Brian and Rose Carter and Debbie and Mark King. She has 20 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.