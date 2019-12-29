Happy 80th Birthday! : Grandpa Gene (Kunz)!

Gene Kunz turned 80 this past December 25th. As the youngest of seven children his birthday was often overshadowed by Christmas. Mention his birthday, you will hear about the year he received one shoe for Christmas and one shoe for his birthday. Gene grew up in Ogden and played basketball at Ogden High. He began playing college ball at BYU, then transferred to Weber State Jr. College where they finished as the 1958-59 National Champs. Gene was selected for the 1959-60 All American First Team. He spent his career as an educator and coach - retiring in 1999 after 30 years of teaching, most of those at Ben Lomond. He has since continued to teach Drivers Ed - including teaching his children and grandchildren. Gene has been married to Pat since 1979. Between them, they have three children, eight grandchildren and one very spoiled golden-doodle, Oscar. Stop and say "Hi" when you see Gene and Oscar on their daily walks.