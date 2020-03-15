Happy 90th Birthday!: HELEN ADAMSON DAYTON

Friends and family are invited to an open house to honor Helen A Dayton, on her 90th birthday, on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 2 to 4 PM, at the South Weber Ward building, 1401 East South Weber Drive, South Weber, Utah.
NO GIFTS PLEASE!
Helen was born March 18, 1930, to Thomas E and Grace H. Adamson. In 1948, she married Theone Junior (JR) Dayton (deceased) in the Salt Lake Temple. They were blessed with three sons and acquired three special daughters-in-law. She also has eight grandchildren, 28 great-grand children, and two great-great grandsons. Helen is an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.