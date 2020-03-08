Happy 80th Birthday!: Helen Potter & Howard Grant

Twins Celebrate Their 80th Birthday! Helen Potter and Howard Grant were born March 7, 1940.
Helen was born 8 minutes before Howard so he claims he was a gentleman since birth. They are two of the six children of Melvin and Ethleen Grant and lived most of their childhood in Trenton Ut. Helen worked 28 years at D.D.O. Howard taught school for 34 years and has worked at Lindquist Mortuary for the last 20 years. Helen married Richard Jones and were blessed with five children. She later married Charles Potter. Howard married Karen Morf and were blessed with five children. The twins have always been Best Friends.