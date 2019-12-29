Happy 100th Birthday!: Hilda Olsen (Hildegard Rosa Kazenwadel Olsen)

The Olsen family announces the celebration of the 100th birthday of their mother. Beautiful, happy, fun and adventurous Hilda Olsen. The event was held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, with family and friends at the Roy 30th Ward.
She was born in Germany on December 28, 1919, and came to America in 1929 with her family after they became members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They lived in New York for 11 years before traveling to Utah in 1940. She instantly fell in love with the mountains and has called it home since that time. In 2001 she was widowed after 60 years of marriage to Ivan Olsen. Together they raised their five children.
Her family includes: Maureen and Jack Spittler in Texas, Sharon and Dennis Price in Utah, Jerry and Cathy Olsen in Florida, Karen Clarke in Oklahoma and Jeff and Tammy Olsen in Oklahoma. She is greatly loved by her children, 19 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Hilda travels across the country to visit family and spend time in Texas, Florida and Oklahoma. She also makes a trip to Branson, Missouri annually to attend concerts by her dear friend and international singing star, Daniel O' Donnell who even calls her from Ireland on her birthday to see how she is doing.
Hilda is full of love for life and is a great inspiration and model for her family and friends. She sustains such a good attitude that she has always believed makes the difference in how you live your life. She enjoys listening to music each day. She still recites poetry in both English and German and friends come to read to her several times a week. She likes to recite positive sayings to give her the right things to think about. One saying she loves to pass on is "Your thoughts are like seeds. You can grow flowers or you can grow weeds." Another Hilda truism she states with a little smile is "It will turn out^.one way or another." She loves to tell a good joke and discuss the latest news. She is always there for her family if anyone is having a difficult time and according to her children, she is a blessing to this world!