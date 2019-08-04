Happy 90th Birthday!: J. Don Wardle

J. Don Wardle will celebrate his 90th birthday on Monday, July 29, 2019. The family will celebrate with a dinner and presentation at the Timbermine Steakhouse in Ogden.
Don was born July 29, 1929, in Ogden Utah, the second of three children, to Elton and Margaret Wardle. He graduated from Ogden High School.
He served a mission to Holland. Shortly after returning he met and married Mary Ann Wyatt in the Salt Lake Temple. Mary Ann passed away on March 2, 2016.
During his life, Don worked as a machinist. He founded JD Machine and continues to go to his office every day. He has always loved his work. Don has always been an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He has served faithfully all his life in many different callings.
Don has five children: Rebecca (Jerry), Lisa, Natalie (Brent), Peggy (Sid) and Matthew (Teal). They, along with their children and grandchildren, love "Pa" dearly and are so proud that he has reached this milestone in his life.
Happy 90th Birthday Pa!