Happy 80th Birthday!: James A. Roth

James will turn 80 on February 3, 2020. He is the son of Albert and Afton Roth and grew up in Providence, UT.
After finishing high school, he served four years in the U.S. Navy.
He returned and started working for Mt. Bell Phone Company and was with the phone company for almost 30 years before starting his own phone business.
He married Julia Funk and they were blessed with nine children. After she died, he married his wife, Marilyn, blending six more children to the family.
They have over 50 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. James and Marilyn served a mission in Orlando FL and have served in the Ogden LDS Temple.
James enjoys traveling, golfing, reading, and watching sports. The family celebrated his birthday Saturday at Red Lobster.