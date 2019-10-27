Happy 90th Birthday!: James Cleon Marley

Happy 90th Birthday!: James Cleon Marley

 Contributed

In honor of James Cleon Marley.

Come join us Saturday November 2, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. for pie at the LDS church building 386 E. Elberta Drive, North Ogden, UT.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!