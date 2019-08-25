Happy 100th Birthday!: James W. Chamberlain

Bill was born on August 26th, 1919, to F. Oren and Lelia Cook Chamberlain in Cedar Fort, Utah. He spent a few years in Delta, Utah but returned to Cedar Fort attending school in Lehi, Utah and loved working on the farms of relatives and spent a great deal of time with his dog Fritz exploring the hills and mountains around Cedar Fort. At 16 years of age, he was hired to be a sheepherder in the Smith & Morehouse area near the Uinta Mountains. He refers to this experience as the best time of his life. Dad loved to fish, hunt and was hooked on being a rockhound collecting rocks from areas all over the Western USA.
Bill met the love of his life Nora Ileen Jacobs and they were married on June 4, 1940, later being sealed together in the Salt Lake Temple. They welcomed into their home four children, 13 great-grandchildren 29 great-great-grandchildren, one with one more on the way great-great-great- grandchildren. Ileen passed away on April 3, 2008. They lived in Ogden and Layton. Bill has always been a very hard worker whether it was in his garden, yard or working in construction. He was a labor, carpenter, and a construction foreman for many years building many structures, bridges, and more throughout Northern Utah.
A celebration is being held on August 25, 2019, at Apple Village 2600 Hobbsview Circle Layton, Utah 84040 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Family and friends are invited.