Happy 95th Birthday!: Jean Ransom Harris

Happy Birthday wishes to Jean Ransom Harris who celebrated her 95th birthday on January 2, 2020, with her family. She was born in Cleveland, a small town in Idaho, and was the oldest of the six children. Jean married Merlin Harris on Christmas day 1947 and together they raised three children, Cheryl, Peggy, and Michael. She enjoys her large family of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great- great-grandchildren. She is the heart and spirit of our family. She is loved and respected by family and friends. She worked and retired from Hill Air Force Base in 1974. Jean enjoyed her retirement by traveling with Merlin in their RV. They spent many years as the first campground hosts at Stateline Dam in the Uinta mountains. Jean returned to the same area with her family for many years. She is talented in oil and china painting, enjoys reading and crafts, and loves visiting with family. She is an active member in the LDS church and has served in many capacities. Please join use in celebration of her 95th birthday.