Happy 90th Birthday!: Jeanine Lund Sinsel

Jeanine Lund Sinsel, a lifelong resident of Plain City, celebrated her 90th birthday on January 14. Family and friends are invited to attend an Open House in her honor from 3 - 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 26 at the Plain City Senior Citizen Center, 4132 W. 2200 N. (No gifts please).
Born on January 14, 1930, to Victor and Pearl Lund, Jeanine is the youngest, and only surviving, of four children. She attended schools in Plain City and graduated from Weber High School in 1948.
Jeanine married her sweetheart Vern Sinsel in 1977 and they were sealed in the Ogden LDS Temple in 1993. Vern passed away in March of 2015 and she misses him every day.
In 1990, Jeanine retired after a 24-year career with the Internal Revenue Service. She is an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and is involved in the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. Being an avid sports fan, almost any night of the week, you can find her watching a game on her television. Her favorite teams include Fremont High School, Weber State University, Brigham Young University, and the Utah Jazz. She looks forward to family gatherings, and each week enjoys having lunch with her cousins.
Jeanine is the mother of five children: Jeff (and Susan) Clontz, Janet Bojak, Joy Clontz, Jill Frogley, Jerry (and Janet) Allen, and two step-children: Sharon Welch and Kaye Nolen. They, along with her 15 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren, love "Grandma" dearly and are so proud that she has reached this milestone in her life!