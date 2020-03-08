Happy 80th Birthday!: Jo Ann Schmalz

Jo Ann Nielson Schmalz celebrated her 80th birthday on March 7, 2020 with a family dinner in Salt Lake City. She was born in Salt Lake, the eldest daughter of Swen and LaFrance Nielson. Raised in Centerville, she graduated from Bountiful High School in 1958. While attending Weber College she met her future husband, Charlie Schmalz. They were married in August 1961 in the Salt Lake Temple. During their nearly 60 years of marriage they have lived in Ogden, Salt Lake City, Moses Lake, Washington, and Burley, Idaho; moving to North Ogden in 1990.
Jo Ann was a stay at home mom, raising their three daughters, Karen (Tim) Parker, Janet (Rob) Autrey, and De Ann (Vail) Kelly. After her youngest started school she began a new chapter returning to Weber State and completing her gerontology degree in 1979. This was followed by a career of more than 20 years in social services with Intermountain Health Care in Burley and in Ogden. A lifelong member of The LDS Church, Jo Ann has held several ward and stake positions. With Charlie she spent 13 years as a Host and Guest Service Missionary on Temple Square. During this time the couple also served as volunteers and missionaries at the Ogden Family History Center. In addition to family history Jo Ann enjoys reading, traveling, collecting dolls, and spoiling her ten grandchildren while awaiting the birth of her tenth great-grandchild.