Happy 85th Birthday!: Joann Hodges Comeau Bohn Taylor

Joann was born October 25, 1934, and celebrated her 85th Birthday this past week with family and friends. She was reared and educated in Richmond, Utah and graduated from North Cache High School in 1952.
Joann retired after working 32 years at the Utah State Employment Office later called Job Service. In the 1960s Utah was chosen by the U.S. Dept of Labor to develop a computerized job-matching system. Joann was chosen as the first computer operator to demonstrate this program on TV at Hotel Utah for the Governor and many state and Federal Government representatives. They sent her to the International Job Service convention held in Los Angeles, California to demonstrate the Utah Job Matching System to all other Job Service representatives across the nation.
In 2001, she and husband Dell served nine years as part-time service missionaries on Temple Square during the Olympics and after. She enjoyed taking guests from all over the world on tours in the newly completed Conference Center and also the Joseph Smith Building.
She loved dancing and performing with her husband Dell and six special friends called the Foxy Trotters in floor-shows around the valley. They also enjoyed dancing to a wonderful band at the Senior Centers five days per week before his passing with Alzheimer's disease.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and all the family traditions like weddings, birthdays and just fun get-together's for all occasions. Joann also loves genealogy and writing family histories and is a dedicated journalist and writer of many volumes; each as an expression of profound love for family, friends and gospel.
She has three sons; Mickey, Robert (Lisa) and John Comeau. She helped husband Howard Bohn raise his three children; Julie, Scott and Laurie before his passing. She has been blessed with seven amazing grandchildren and five wonderful great-grandchildren. She has many special step-children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.