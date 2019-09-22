Happy 90th Birthday: Joy Wood Toyn

Joy Wood Toyn, currently of Perry, Utah, will celebrate her 90th birthday with family and friends Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at her home 129 W. 1820 So. in Perry, Utah.
She married Robert E. (Bob) Toyn August 14, 1948, and was sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple in 1959. She graduated from Ogden High School in 1947. Besides raising six children, 3 girls & 3 boys, she worked as a personal secretary for her father for 10 plus years and as a secretary and rental supervisor for a real estate firm. She and her husband also owned and operated Toyn's Nursery and Garden Center for 18 years until retirement in 1998.
She served with the Young Women's organization, and in several Relief Society presidencies and was always ready to assist those in need. She served a 2 1/2 year mission with her husband as service missionaries at the conference center in Salt Lake City, as full time missionaries in Nauvoo and in the Pennsylvania Harrisburg Mission. She loves to travel and has seen most of the United States and Canada topping it off with a trip to England and France. She is an excellent cook and her family especially likes her dinner rolls and at family gatherings is almost always ask to bring her special potato salad. She has 20 grandchildren & 41 great-grandchildren.