Happy 80th Birthday!: Joyce Poll Weaver

You are cordially invited to attend a SURPRISE open house in her honor at the LDS meetinghouse at 2679 S. 1000 W. Syracuse, Utah. 84075. On Saturday March 7, 2020, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Joyce worked for 35 years for the Davis county school district in various management positions before she got her final job where she became a coordinator over the schools foods in Davis county also serving as president elect, president, and past president for Utah school foods association from 93-96 before retiring in 2006. Friends, family, coworkers, neighbors all are invited. Please come and celebrate the accomplishments and milestones of this amazing women. Hope to see everyone there.