Happy 80th Birthday!: Judge L. Kent Bachman

The Bachman family announces the celebration of the 80th birthday of their dad, Judge L. Kent Bachman. The event was held on Friday, October 4, 2019, with family and friends at the Pleasant Valley Stake Center in South Ogden, Utah.
He was born on October 10, 1939, in Ogden, Utah to Lorin and Reta Bachman. He has two sisters, Beth McGibbon and Lareen Wintle (deceased). He grew up in Ogden, Utah, attending school in Ogden and graduating from Ogden High School in 1957. He served a 2 1/2 year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Switzerland-Austria in 1959-62. He married Nancy Sycamore in 1963, in the Salt Lake Temple.
Judge Bachman attended Weber State College and the University of Utah, graduating from the U of U College of Law in 1968. He practiced law privately and part-time occasionally as a Referee (Commissioner) for the Juvenile Court, as a deputy Weber County Attorney, as Justice Court Judge for the City of South Ogden, and the Chief Assistant Corporation Counsel for the City of Ogden. He was appointed in 1977, by Governor Scott M. Matheson as a Judge in the 2nd District Juvenile Court where he served for 33 years, becoming the longest sitting Judge in the State of Utah at the time of his retirement. He still serves as a Senior Judge, filling in for judges when needed.
Judge Bachman served as the P.T.A. President at H. Guy Child Elementary in 1973, and served on the alumni board at Weber State University for five years, serving his fourth year as Vice President, then as President in 1975. He also served as President of the Weber County Bar Association in 1977.
Judge Bachman is active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, having served as a Bishop, a High Priest Group Leader, on the High Counsel, Gospel Doctrine and Youth instructor, and on the Boy Scout committee for over 15 years, as well as other stake and ward callings. He, his wife and daughter, Sarah, are currently serving a mission at the Ogden Home Storage Center.
He and his wife, Nancy, are the proud parents of 10 children: Dr. Christopher (Jennifer) Bachman, Pocatello, Idaho, Dr. Mary Catherine (Dr. Paul) Broadbent, Minnetonka, Minnesota, Rebecca (Dr. Jim) Jones, Ogden, Steve (Heidi) Bachman, Ogden, Elizabeth (Tim) Jorgensen, Chandler, Arizona, Paul (Christina) Bachman, Ogden, Rachel (Nicholas) Zuniga, Mericopa, Arizona, Adam (Jodi) Bachman, Ogden, Deborah (Dr. Bryson) Dunham, Richmond, Virginia, and Sarah Lillian Bachman, Ogden. They have 41 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
He celebrated again with his immediate family at a family dinner at the Maddox Ranch House the following night.